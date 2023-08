Vehicle fire extends to Willi's Ski Shop in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A car fire outside Willi's Ski Shop in Ross Township spread to the building on Monday evening.

The damage spread across the front of the shop along Perry Highway.

No one was hurt.