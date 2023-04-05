Vehicle crashes over hillside near field at Linton Middle School in Penn Hills

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed and rolled over a hillside near the Linton Middle School in Penn Hills on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle went over a hillside and landed on its roof rack near the field at the school.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle and was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

