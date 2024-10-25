Vape shops raided in Westmoreland County after students caught with THC cartridges

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Several vape shops across Westmoreland County were raided by local law enforcement agencies this week.

"This investigation has been ongoing for several months. Detectives received information that students from several local school districts were caught with THC vapes and vape cartridges in school, and allegedly purchased those cartridges from stores in and around the Westmoreland County area," said Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.

Ziccarelli had a stark message Friday for vape shop owners and businesses selling illegal products and/or selling products to underage teens.

"Hear me now: We will continue to investigate and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law. As your district attorney and as a parent, I will not tolerate it in Westmoreland County," Ziccarelli said.

She reminded people that under Pennsylvania law, all delta 8 products are illegal to sell and consume. All delta 9 products with a concentration over 3% THC are illegal.

"It is not acceptable to target our youth, and that's why we continue to investigate and pursue these matters, because under Pennsylvania law, these products are illegal," Ziccarelli said.

She said since the beginning of this year, at least 15 students using those products consumed an excessive amount, with some requiring treatment at local hospitals.

"This is for the protection of our children and this is absolutely a step in the right direction," said Lower Burrell Police Chief John Marhefka.

Vape&Smoke City in Hempfield Township, EZ Tobacco and & Vape in Delmont and the Vape Escape in Latrobe were raided on Thursday. In Lower Burrell on Friday, Discount Vape, Burrell Tobacco and the Exxon on Leechburg Road were raided.

Ziccarelli said these businesses won't be the last if owners continue to sell illegal products.

"When it comes to THC and what these vapes can really do to our children, and it's not a joke. It's not just something that kids are doing these days. It's illegal," Ziccarelli said.

So far, no charges have been filed. The DA is now asking parents to talk to their children about the dangers of these products and encourage students to talk to their school resource officer if they have information.

"To the students, no one is looking to get you in trouble. Come forward. Talk to your local school resource officer. I'm sure you have relationships with them. Go to them, tell them what's going on. What are you seeing in the schools?" Ziccarelli said.