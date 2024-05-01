Vandalism at 2 Pittsburgh-area parks under investigation

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Ambridge police are investigating vandalism at two parks.

Investigators say someone tried to break into the new Henning Street Splash Pad, and in doing so, damaged the brand-new fence. The park is closed.

Chief John DeLuca said a couple of nights ago, someone stole the shrubbery that was just planted.

"We have a million dollars invested in this park and it's just a shame that we have people out here who are doing this destruction to a brand new park that isn't even open yet," DeLuca said.

KDKA-TV has learned the repairs and cleaning will cost thousands, and that includes the Eighth Street Park, where graffiti and profanity are all over park equipment. DeLuca said the water fountain was dismantled there recently.

Candice Carder visits the park often with her 2-year-old son and 3-month-old baby.

"He can't read yet, but when he can, that will be a concern. 'Why does it say the f-word on the slide?'" Carder said.

Extra patrols are out, and the chief is asking the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity at the park after hours.

Carder wants the vandalism to stop.

"This equipment is all expensive and we just want to enjoy it. This is a place for moms to bring their kids so they can play and it's supposed to be a nice thing," Carder said.

The borough wants to have the splash pad open for Memorial Day weekend.