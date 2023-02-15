Valley Dairy Restaurant moving into old Kings location in Allegheny Township

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A new restaurant is opening its doors at the old Kings location in Allegheny Township.

The Valley Dairy Restaurant, which features a family-style atmosphere, will move into the space.

According to the Valley Dairy Restaurant's website, the first restaurant opened in 1938, and the one in Allegheny Township will be the twelfth location.

There are now just four more Kings restaurants left in Kittanning, Greensburg, Franklin and Canonsburg after the location in Allegheny Township closed,

An official opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced.