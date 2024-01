USPS stamp prices set for increase on Sunday

USPS stamp prices set for increase on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The price of stamps is going up this weekend.

Effective on Sunday, it'll cost you two more cents per stamp. That means it'll cost you 68 cents to send first-class mail.

Remember, Forever stamps are good forever, no matter when you buy them.

Priority Mail and Ground Advantage prices are also going up by more than 5%.