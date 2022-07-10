USPS increasing price of Mail Forever stamps
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting today, the new price of Forever Stamps goes into effect.
It'll now cost you 60 cents to buy a First-Class Mail Forever stamp. That's a two-cent increase per stamp.
The prices for domestic postcards and international letters are also going up.
The postal service blames inflation and increased operating costs as the reasons for the price increase.
