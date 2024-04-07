USO and Live Casino Pittsburgh host "Special Delivery Program" baby shower for military families

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - The USO and Live Casino Pittsburgh teamed up to host a baby shower for expecting military families on Saturday.

It was called the "Special Delivery Program" and the organizers said it provided a touch of home for parents-to-be who may be without their loved ones.

"When you're a military family and your loved one is away, and you're moving all the time it is hard to have a celebration for you in this joyous time," said Brittany Long, the Pittsburgh center operations manager for the USO. "So, us having these baby showers is a great opportunity for them to have a moment for us to celebrate them. They really get to soak up that moment."

Organizers said more than 35,000 expectant service members and military spouses have been served through the program since it launched in 2013.

USO has also been a big part of the Pittsburgh community.

In 2021, they opened a center at Pittsburgh International Airport as a way to support military members and families who travel through western Pennsylvania.

You can learn more about the USO's work on their website at this link.