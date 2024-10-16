USGA accepting applications for Pathways Internship Program at next year's U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) -- The USGA is looking for applicants for a 10-day paid internship during the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club next year.

The USGA's Pathways Internship Program will offer college students with opportunities to get on-the-job experience at the U.S. Open from June 6 through June 16 next year all while shadowing other workers and being able to network within the golf industry.

There will be several areas of interest for interns, including media relations, event operations, and business development.

Interested students who are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program and have completed at least one year of college can apply online.

Students who are accepted into the internship program will receive a stipend as well as having costs for travel, accommodations, meals, and apparel all compensated.

The deadline to apply for the program is January 13.