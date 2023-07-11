US Steel fined over $300K for air pollution violations at Clairton Coke Works

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department fined U.S. Steel over $300,000 for pollution at the Clairton Coke Works during the third quarter of 2022.

The Health Department announced the $301,725 fine on Tuesday for Article XXI Air Pollution Control violations. The stipulated penalties were calculated in accordance with the settlement and agreement reached in 2019, the Health Department said.

Under the agreement, 90% of penalties will go to the Community Benefit Trust for impacted areas like Clairton, Glassport and Liberty, while the remaining 10% will be paid to the Clean Air Fund.

In March, U.S. Steel was fined $307,800 for violations at the Clairton Coke Works during the second quarter of last year.

Other air quality enforcement actions from this year and past years can be found on the Health Department's website.