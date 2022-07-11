U.S. Steel bald eagle undergoing rehab for injuries, including 'significant damage to flight feathers'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One of the eaglets from the nest at the U.S. Steel plant in West Mifflin is rehabbing from "significant damage to his flight feathers."

The Wildlife Center run by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is working with the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County to rehabilitate the first-year fledgling. The goal is to eventually release him back into the wild, HARP said.

Both of the young bald eagles in the U.S. Steel nest fledged on June 26.

It was the live webcam watching the nest that alerted birdwatchers that one of the eagles was hurt. HARP officials said experts saw on the cam the eagle was down and unable to fly.

Experts moved in to rescue the bird and get him the care he needed.

After a medical exam, HARP said rehabbers diagnosed the eagle with mild shoulder inflammation and severe damage to his tail feathers and left-wing feathers. He will need to molt new feathers and learn to fly again before he can be released, HARP said.

It is a privilege for the Tamarack team to be treating a fledgling eagle "USS-4" from the nest monitored by the US Steel... Posted by Tamarack Wildlife Center on Saturday, July 9, 2022

Until then, the young eagle will be housed in a specially-built enclosure at Tamarack Wildlife Center.

The HARP team said he is being hand-fed twice a day. Plus, his enclosure allows the bird to practice flapping, bathing, jumping and other eagle behaviors.