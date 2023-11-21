Watch CBS News
U.S. airports expected to see highest volume of Thanksgiving travelers today

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Thanksgiving travel will kick into high gear this morning and from the roads to the terminals, the holiday hustle is on. 

Travelers could run into some trouble as a cross-country storm is expected during this record-setting travel week. 

The Thanksgiving travel rush has begun and more people are heading out of town for the holiday this year compared to last year.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority says that between today and Monday, there will be 234,156 total seats in the Pittsburgh market -- that's how many passengers will pass through the terminal, as most seats are filled this time of year.

4046fadf-d008-4329-a42e-c2411ab9a7e4.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

That's a 17% increase from last year.

The TSA expects to screen more than 30 million travelers nationwide, with the three busiest days being today, tomorrow, and Sunday.

If you're heading to the Pittsburgh International Airport this week, you're advised to arrive two hours early, especially for morning flights, as that's the busiest time of day. 

When it comes to what kind of holiday-related items you can carry onto your flight, baked goods like pies, cakes, and brownies can all be carried through a TSA checkpoint. 

You can also carry casseroles, fresh fruits, vegetables, and spices onto your flight. 

Items like cranberry sauce, liquids like wine or champagne, canned fruit or vegetables, preserves, jams, and jellies should all go into checked baggage.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 4:52 AM EST

