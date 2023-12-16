Uptick in flu, RSV, COVID-19 cases looms over holiday festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's officially the holiday season, and with that also comes respiratory virus season, like the flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

And now, starting Wednesday, UPMC will require masks at all health facilities due to the rise in illnesses.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19, the flu and RSV cases throughout the city and surrounding areas. With the holidays fast approaching and with many expected to gather with older family members, the safety and health of others are at the top of mind for many.

The CDC announced this week that vaccination numbers are lagging far behind what they should be at this time of year, while the number of respiratory illness cases has been steadily on the rise.

In response, UPMC will require masks to be worn by all employees, patients and visitors starting Wednesday.

Pittsburghers KDKA-TV spoke with say they aren't eager about the idea of wearing masks again.

"We don't believe in the narrative. We never wore masks, we never got the COVID shot, [and] we are healthy people. We never get sick. We certainly don't believe in the efficacy of masks, just another way for people to control other people," resident Jon Sheldon said.

Pittsburgh pharmacist Katie Sulkowski tells KDKA-TV that it's important to get a flu shot and RSV shot this season.

"It's really important to get a flu shot, especially around the holidays because you're interacting around so many people. It's important to stop the spread. If you get a flu shot then you're helping prevent the spread to everyone else. If you're going to interact with others where there's potential spread infection make sure you're vaccinated at least 2 weeks prior to festivities," Dr. Sulkowski said.

Dr. Sulkowski recommends getting your flu, RSV and COVID shots and that it is possible to receive them all in one visit to lessen the burden of extra trips to your doctor or pharmacy.

"RSV is a new vaccine that came out now; it's recommended an FDA approved for patients over the age of 60, as well as one for patients and pediatric women, that's a different vaccine. So you definitely want to get both to protect yourself."

Some Pittsburghers have already gotten their flu shot and find it wise for others to follow suit.

"It's important to get your hands a little bit dirty once in a blue moon; you could have viruses go to your immune system. Builds up and gets stronger," Josean Toucet said.

"I plan to. For extra protection," Jessica Pekor added.

"Because it protects everybody, yourself and everybody," Linda Erdlen said.

However, others feel it's not necessary.

"We don't need them. We are healthy without them. We don't believe in the process or the concept behind them, and the last time I got one, I got sick," Jon Sheldon added.

Whether you are inclined to get a flu shot or not, experts say it's important to wash your hands and stay safe distances from those who may be weak or susceptible to illness easily if you're feeling at all sick.