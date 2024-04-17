Upper St. Clair middle school students volunteer their time to help the Children's Home of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Middle school students in the Upper St. Clair School District are taking up a tremendous act of kindness and offering friendship in a really unique way.

Fifth and sixth graders from Boyce Middle School are volunteering to make 500 friendship bracelets.

Those bracelets will be passed out to everyone in attendance at the Children's Home of Pittsburgh's annual spring gala.

While the students said that 500 is a lot of bracelets to make, they're taking every opportunity they can to get them done and that includes even making them during recess.

"When we worked with The Children's Home for our holiday project, we were discussing other opportunities for our kids to volunteer, which is how we got involved with the Spring Gala in April," Amy Autieri, a counselor at Boyce Middle School said. "The Children's Home has been amazed at how much our kids are doing to help their programs and they were happy to have us work with them again this spring."

Recently, Boyce Middle School worked with the Children's Home of Pittsburgh and raised nearly $2,000 during a Valentine's Day fundraiser.

The annual spring gala is this weekend, April 20, and you can see more on their website at this link.