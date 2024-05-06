Pittsburgh-area high school senior diagnosed with brain tumor honored on senior night

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — The Upper St. Clair community is rallying behind one of their own who just received a devastating diagnosis.

The bleachers at Upper St. Clair High School were packed on Monday for the lacrosse team's senior night. There was a sea of black, with a tinge of sadness, for No. 4 Sam Levine.

"We love this community, and there was no doubt that people would show up," Michele Fennell of Upper St. Clair said.

Days ago, Levine was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Before Monday's game against Bethel Park, there was a big push in the community to fill the stadium to honor the senior midfielder.

"Our hearts are breaking," Fennell said.

Arm and arm with his father, Steve, and his mother. Kara, Levine took to the field during the pregame ceremony to a standing ovation.

Before the game, KDKA-TV met with Sam Levine's coaches. They said he had been practicing and playing this season, but he started getting headaches and earaches. An MRI confirmed the cancer diagnosis.

"We found out late last week right before we were heading into practice," said Ryan Shorts, co-head coach of Upper St. Clair's lacrosse team.

"This is a great time to rally around Sam, rally together and just a great cause to come together and be strong together about Sam," he added.

"Sam is one of our three captains on this team," said Matt Trella, co-head coach of Upper St. Clair's lacrosse team. "He is a leader amongst these guys. That's why it's difficult. They look up to Sam."

Sam Levin's father is a teacher at Fort Couch Middle School. Two of his teacher's aides came out to show their support.

"We do have a tremendous community," Cindy Rooney said. "A lot of love, a lot of hope. We are all pulling for them."

Levine's mother said her son will go through radiation for several weeks. The family said it will pursue whatever treatments doctors advise.