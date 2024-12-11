Upper St. Clair basketball coach Danny Holzer wins 500th career game

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) -- It was a historic night in Upper St. Clair on Tuesday as basketball coach Danny Holzer got his 500th career win.

The Upper St. Clair basketball team beat Norwin 57-42 on Tuesday night, giving Holzer his 500th win of his coaching career.

Holzer, 60, has been coaching at Upper St. Clair for 30 years and also serves as the school district's athletic director.

With the win Tuesday night, Holzer becomes just the 21st coach in WPIAL boys basketball history to hit the 500 win mark.

Holzer told the Post-Gazette he's fortunate to have good players, assistant coaches, and parents who all have helped support the basketball program.

"I guess I get the personal credit because I'm the head coach, but it takes a village to do this," Holzer said.

Holzer said he hopes to coach for "many, many more years," and said he doesn't really have any other hobbies outside of coaching.

Upper St. Clair won the WPIAL 6A championship last year and made it to the PIAA 6A quarterfinals.

Under Holzer's coaching, Upper St. Clair also won WPIAL titles in 1996, 2005, and 2021.