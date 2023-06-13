Watch CBS News
Local News

UPMC reveals data breach with up to 25,000 patient's personal information exposed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- UPMC is addressing a data breach involving the personal information of tens of thousands of patients.

The healthcare giant says that around 25,000 patients may have had their personal information exposed in a breach that was caused by a software but through ITX, the company they use for billing and collection services.

UPMC says there's no evidence that the patient data has been misused.

ITX is now contacting impacted patients by mail and offering free credit monitoring and identity restoration services whose records have been used illegally. 

First published on June 13, 2023 / 3:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.