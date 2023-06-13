UPMC reveals data breach with up to 25,000 patient's personal information exposed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- UPMC is addressing a data breach involving the personal information of tens of thousands of patients.

The healthcare giant says that around 25,000 patients may have had their personal information exposed in a breach that was caused by a software but through ITX, the company they use for billing and collection services.

UPMC says there's no evidence that the patient data has been misused.

ITX is now contacting impacted patients by mail and offering free credit monitoring and identity restoration services whose records have been used illegally.