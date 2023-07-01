UPMC researchers studying artificial intelligence's ability to identify heart attacks
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh said they're studying how artificial intelligence can help them identify patients having heart attacks.
They are developing an algorithm that can interpret electrical signals from the heart and identify patients having different types of heart attacks.
Rather than taking up to 24 hours for results, this can diagnose heart attacks quickly and accurately.
Medical professionals at UPMC are part of the study.
