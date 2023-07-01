Watch CBS News
Health

UPMC researchers studying artificial intelligence's ability to identify heart attacks

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC researching usage of AI for diagnosing heart attacks
UPMC researching usage of AI for diagnosing heart attacks 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh said they're studying how artificial intelligence can help them identify patients having heart attacks. 

They are developing an algorithm that can interpret electrical signals from the heart and identify patients having different types of heart attacks. 

Rather than taking up to 24 hours for results, this can diagnose heart attacks quickly and accurately. 

Medical professionals at UPMC are part of the study. 

First published on July 1, 2023 / 7:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.