UPMC opens new sports medicine clinic in Ireland

CORK, Ireland (KDKA) - UPMC is expanding its sports medicine practices across the pond.

On Wednesday, UPMC announced the opening of a new sports medicine clinic in Ireland and expanded its multinational sports medicine and orthopedic network.

In partnership with Mardyke Arena University College Cork UPMC can now service those in the southern region of Ireland.

"This partnership with Mardyke Arena UCC brings the advanced sports medicine and orthopedic excellence of UPMC close to home for more people in Ireland," said Dr. Joel Nelson, president of UPMC International. "The combination of research and medicine between two academic centers lends itself to developing new solutions and opportunities for people across Ireland while working closely with the country's public health system to meet the needs of those utilizing that avenue of care."

Now, the center will work with patients to prevent and treat sports-related injuries as well as work with people of all ages in need to joint replacement, rehabilitation, and support.

"The opening of our new UPMC Sports Medicine Clinic is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence in patient care in sports and exercise medicine," said John Windle, general manager, of Sports Medicine, UPMC Ireland. "Mardyke Arena UCC is known nationally and internationally as a center of excellence for sport and physical activity. We're excited about adding world-class sports medicine services to this fantastic campus."

The new center opening in Cork joins UPMC Sports Medicine services across Ireland in Dublin, Waterford, Limerick, Tipperary, and Mayo.