UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital welcomes their first baby born in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh, say hello to Madison Lee Pofi, the first baby born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in 2023!

Her parents, Rob and Natalie celebrated the new year by welcoming in their daughter.

Madison Pofi was born at 12:35 a.m. at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital, making her the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby born in 2023. UPMC

She was born at 12:35 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and is 19 inches long.

That made her the first baby born at a UPMC Pittsburgh facility in 2023.

The family said they're looking forward to spending more time with Madison, their new bundle of joy!