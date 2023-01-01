Watch CBS News
Local News

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital welcomes their first baby born in 2023

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh, say hello to Madison Lee Pofi, the first baby born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in 2023! 

Her parents, Rob and Natalie celebrated the new year by welcoming in their daughter.

madison-pofi.jpg
Madison Pofi was born at 12:35 a.m. at UPMC Magee Womens Hospital, making her the first UPMC Pittsburgh baby born in 2023.  UPMC

She was born at 12:35 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and is 19 inches long. 

That made her the first baby born at a UPMC Pittsburgh facility in 2023. 

The family said they're looking forward to spending more time with Madison, their new bundle of joy! 

First published on January 1, 2023 / 10:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.