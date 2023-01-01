UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital welcomes their first baby born in 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh, say hello to Madison Lee Pofi, the first baby born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in 2023!
Her parents, Rob and Natalie celebrated the new year by welcoming in their daughter.
She was born at 12:35 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and is 19 inches long.
That made her the first baby born at a UPMC Pittsburgh facility in 2023.
The family said they're looking forward to spending more time with Madison, their new bundle of joy!
