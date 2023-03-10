Watch CBS News
Local News

UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute receive care packages thanks to 10-year-old girl from Shaler

By Kym Gable

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute receive care packages thanks to 10-year-old girl
UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute receive care packages thanks to 10-year-old girl 02:32

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cardiac patients at the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute were surprised with bright, colorful care packages, a grass-roots mission of compassion and kindness spawned by a tenacious 10-year-old from Shaler.

Isabella Ludwig's grandfather had open-heart surgery at UPMC Passavant two years ago, and she recognized the isolation and loneliness that he experienced as a patient in a hospital during the pandemic.  

She had the idea of stuffing tote bags with all kinds of goodies, like puzzle books, candy, pillows, combs, toothbrushes and more. She and her family delivered the bags, and caretakers at the hospital helped deliver them.

"They're really trying to do their best to help you," Ludwig said. "And something small can make somebody's day, make them a little bit happier while they're in there."

All of the bags include a personal note from Ludwig explaining why the distribution was so important to her and her grandfather.

Kym Gable

Kym came to KDKA in 2006 from FOX 53. You can see her behind the anchor desk with Stacy Smith during the 4 and 6-o'clock newscasts.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 8:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.