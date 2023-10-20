UPMC Health Plan officially opens new Connect Center in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Though it was a bit of a soggy day on Friday, the people who came out to open the new UPMC Health Plan Connect Center in Monroeville this morning were in bright spirits.

This new center aims to improve health outcomes and increase access to quality healthcare in not just Monroeville but throughout the Commonwealth.

Tina Coles of UPMC says that they recently moved this facility from the Monroeville Mall to this new location along Route 286. She said that this new location was just perfect to help folks in two counties.

"It's right next to Aldi, so we have lots of people that go there to shop," said Coles. "And we are right between Westmorland County and the Allegheny County area, so we can service a lot of people. And we are on a busy street so we are pretty convenient for most people… and on a bus line as well."

The Connect Center will provide health screenings, a flu shot clinic, telehealth virtual health care services, and a community room among other things for UPMC Health Plan members and their families in the community.

Above all though, UPMC hopes that this new space will help give better customer service to people with or looking to get UPMC health plans.

"We can help them facilitate any of their member service needs, in person, said Kimberly Greene, the Sr. Community Relations Manager for UPMC Health Plan. "They don't necessarily have to call into our customer service team. We also help people enroll. So if there are individuals out there who are shopping for plans and are uncertain of what to do or what's best for them, they can come in and meet with our associates."

For more information on this center and others, head to the UPMC Health Plan website at this link.