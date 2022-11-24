UPMC financial report: Profits down in 2022
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC says its current earnings are just a quarter of what they were a year ago.
UPMC's latest financial report shows it earned nearly $200 million in the first nine months of 2022. That's down from the $800 million earned during the same period last year.
UPMC's chief financial officer told the Tribune-Review that labor costs are up due to a shortage of workers.
