UPMC financial report: Profits down in 2022

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC says its current earnings are just a quarter of what they were a year ago.

UPMC's latest financial report shows it earned nearly $200 million in the first nine months of 2022. That's down from the $800 million earned during the same period last year.

UPMC's chief financial officer told the Tribune-Review that labor costs are up due to a shortage of workers.

November 23, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

