Patient trying to smoke while on oxygen likely caused fire at UPMC East, hospital says

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) -- Five UPMC East employees were treated for injuries after a fire in a hospital room Sunday night, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The fire may have sparked as the result of a patient attempting to light a cigarette while on oxygen, the hospital spokesperson said.

The hospital staff were able to relocate nearby patients to other units for their safety.

The spokesperson said five employees were evaluated and treated following the fire.

The unit where the fire happened is reopening today, the spokesperson said. They added there is no impact to hospital services or any cancellations to procedures.

The hospital has not provided the condition of the patient in the room where they fire started.

