UPMC Children's Hospital president leads with kindness and compassion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Kindness and compassion are just two of the words to describe the leadership style Diane Hupp brings to the hallways of UPMC Children's Hospital each and every day.

She walks the halls with the biggest job, often focusing on the smallest people.

There's no one Hupp won't stop and ask about their day, from the cleaning crew to the student volunteers.

"The first thing I try to do, whether I'm in an elevator, whether I'm at bedside making some rounds or seeing individuals in the hallway, is to ask how they're doing," Hupp said.

She started working at UPMC Children's as a volunteer and eventually as a nurse for decades. She's still leading with that same bedside manner that makes you feel seen.

"We have every bed filled in this hospital today with sick or injured children, several fighting for their life, so when they come in with anyone in the hospital, whether it's myself, the nurse, the environmental staff walking in to clean their room, the kindness and compassion must come out," Hupp said.

She climbed the ladder and finds certain female qualities helped her to succeed.

"The individual needs to be, I would call it politely assertive. So strong, assertive, but not to the point where you're running people over," she said.

And even though she'll often find herself in a room full of men, she says, "I feel comfortable, I feel confident enough, I believe that the respect I've been able to receive here over the years has helped me."

It's a respect that you can see. So it's fitting Hupp credits a lot of her success to her staff, the people who also dedicate their lives to this mission and hospital.

"I believe there are many days that most individuals walk out the doors and number one say 'I'm thankful for what I have, I saw a lot of sick and illness today but I also know I made a difference in the life of a child and a family.' That's powerful," Hupp said.