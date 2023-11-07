UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh to build heart institute

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC unveiled plans to build a heart institute in Lawrenceville on the campus of UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

In a release on Tuesday, UPMC said the Heart Institute at UPMC Children's Hospital will provide better care and technology in pediatric cardiology. The 50,000-square-foot, three-story addition will be built on UPMC Children's Hospital.

"With this new facility, we will further advance our specialty care for our patients and families who travel here from near and far and who trust us to care for their children," said Leslie Davis, president and CEO of UPMC, in the release. "This means more opportunities to improve and save more children's lives as a top destination for pediatric cardiology."

UPMC said the institute will have state-of-the-art clinical space with new cardiac catheterization labs, inpatient and outpatient procedural and diagnostic, consultation spaces, and waiting and reception rooms.

"We know there is a huge need for our resources and expertise," said Victor Morell, chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery and co-director of the Heart and Vascular Institute at UPMC, in the release. "Families increasingly seek us out to heal their kids with complex heart conditions. Just in the last year, we have performed over 600 heart surgeries and the need keeps growing."

"We are here to find solutions and give these children a second chance at life," Morell added.

According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the $62 million institute is set to open in late 2026.