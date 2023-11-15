UPMC career fair helps veterans find jobs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- For military veterans and active-duty members, it can be tough to find a good job in today's society. So many have questions: Can I find employment? Do my skills in the military mean anything in today's workforce?

For those who have served our country, trying to fit into today's workforce can be a frustrating experience.

"So we go beyond saying 'thank you for your service,'" said Erik Orient, the director of Military and Veterans Affairs at UPMC.

He knows a thing or two about acclimating to life outside of service.

"I did 22 years in the Marines. Most of that was in artillery. UPMC does not have a Howitzer in its inventory. So I had to figure out how to take what I did in the military and get that to resonate with a civilian employer," he said.

Events like one at Acrisure Stadium, a career fair through UPMC Pathways for Veterans, are doing more than just talking about jobs. In a lot of cases, it's offering careers at UPMC right on the spot.

"Really the key is talking to someone, not just looking at a resume because you can look at a resume and say, 'I don't see an alignment here,' but when you talk to someone, you can pick up on what they're good at," Orient said.

"I think it's just finding something you wanna get into and stay in as well," said veteran Sam Cunningham.

Cunningham, who served in the Marines, says he's employed thanks to coming to a career fair like this one.

"There's something here for everybody. In fact, some of these divisions have so many different aspects to them and so many different jobs that you can just fit in just about anywhere here," Cunningham said.

Even with veterans in the name, the event is for families too. Spouses who need to find work can make connections here.

"No one succeeds in the military on their own. You have the people to your left and your right and the family support network. So we want to honor that and give those people the same opportunities that we give to the veterans," Orient said.

In many ways, these men and women have put their lives on the line for our country, so now it's time for our country to be there for them and their families.