UPMC cancels Bronze Alert, says it was 'sent in error'

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An alert to employees about a reported safety situation on a UPMC campus has been cancelled, UPMC said.

The "bronze alert" was sent in error and is cancelled, UPMC tweeted from their official Twitter account.

A first text alert was issued around 8:15 a.m. to employees, telling staff to "stay clear" of the area until further notice, but did not specify a location.

A Twitter alert from University of Pittsburgh police reported "a possible male with a gun" at UPMC Presbyterian, but later said on Twitter that the situation was clear.

Around 8:40 a.m., UPMC sent another text alert to employees saying the alert was cancelled and "there was no active shooter situation verified."

All UPMC hospitals are back to operating on a normal schedule, UPMC said.

October 24, 2022 / 10:02 AM

