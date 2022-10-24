UPMC cancels Bronze Alert, says it was 'sent in error'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An alert to employees about a reported safety situation on a UPMC campus has been cancelled, UPMC said.
The "bronze alert" was sent in error and is cancelled, UPMC tweeted from their official Twitter account.
A first text alert was issued around 8:15 a.m. to employees, telling staff to "stay clear" of the area until further notice, but did not specify a location.
A Twitter alert from University of Pittsburgh police reported "a possible male with a gun" at UPMC Presbyterian, but later said on Twitter that the situation was clear.
Around 8:40 a.m., UPMC sent another text alert to employees saying the alert was cancelled and "there was no active shooter situation verified."
All UPMC hospitals are back to operating on a normal schedule, UPMC said.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
for more features.