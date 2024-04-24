UPMC announces layoffs across non-clinical and non-member-facing roles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A healthcare giant in the region is laying off about 1% of its workforce.

UPMC has confirmed to KDKA that they are laying off workers.

The Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for UPMC said the layoffs are in response to post-pandemic challenges.

Most of the layoffs are in non-clinical, non-member-facing roles.

They also said they are closing open positions and getting rid of redundancies.

UPMC is planning enhanced severance pay and benefits for anyone who is laid off.

