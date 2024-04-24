Watch CBS News
UPMC announces layoffs across non-clinical and non-member-facing roles

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A healthcare giant in the region is laying off about 1% of its workforce. 

UPMC has confirmed to KDKA that they are laying off workers. 

The Vice President and Chief Communications Officer for UPMC said the layoffs are in response to post-pandemic challenges. 

Most of the layoffs are in non-clinical, non-member-facing roles. 

They also said they are closing open positions and getting rid of redundancies. 

UPMC is planning enhanced severance pay and benefits for anyone who is laid off. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for more details.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 11:36 AM EDT

