UPMC acquires its 4th hospital in Ireland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- UPMC is expanding its reach overseas.

UPMC has acquired a hospital just north of Dublin, Ireland called the Sports Surgery Clinic.

The hospital cares for patients and athletes across Ireland and Europe and specializes in joint replacement and sports injuries.

It becomes UPMC's fourth hospital in Ireland.