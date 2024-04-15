University of Pittsburgh seeking more volunteers to participate in CTE-related research

Over 100 people have registered in last 2 months for Pitt's National Sports Brain Bank

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The story KDKA-TV published on former weatherman and host Jon Burnett continues to impact research into CTE, the brain disease linked to repeated head injuries.

The number of people who've registered to be part of the study at the National Sports Brain Bank has more than doubled just since KDKA-TV aired the story about Jon, who is participating in the study.

One-hundred and three people registered in the past two months, a remarkable number given that there were 100 in the first nine months since the study started.

The Brain Bank at the University of Pittsburgh is working to learn more about CTE by studying people who've participated in high-concussion-risk sports, from recreation to the professional level.

It involves an annual questionnaire and then donation of the brain upon death. If you'd like to learn more about possibly helping with this research, click here.