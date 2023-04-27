Pitt reveals more details on $290 million Victory Heights athletic facility

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh revealed on Thursday what its new athletic facility will look like. The university says it will bring the school's small non-revenue sports teams a world-class place to train.

According to Pitt Athletic Director Heather Lyke, the enormous construction project will transform the university and its athletic programs when it's done.

It's called Victory Heights, and according to the University of Pittsburgh's athletic director, it's going to be something special.

"It's really our demonstrative commitment to excellence," Lyke said.

The Victory Heights arena and sports performance center will be 240,000 square feet.

"In today's competitive world, everyone has invested in facilities across the board, not just football and basketball," Lyke said.

Each level is dedicated to other NCAA sports like volleyball, wrestling, gymnastics and cheerleading. And on top of it all is a green space.

"This space, people are absolutely going to love and enjoy. We envision watching parties and activating this space, maybe on gameday," Lyke said.

How much will this all cost?

"It's a $290 million facility," Lyke said.

So when will it be all finished? If things go right, the project will be done in 2025.