University of Pittsburgh student recreates awe-inspiring Marie Antoinette-inspired dress

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the University of Pittsburgh Library System's Hillman Library, there is a dress on display that could have easily been worn to a ball at the Palace of Versailles during the reign of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette

But this dress was not made by a Parisian dressmaker. it was made by Maya Jones, a 20-year-old Pitt junior who is studying French culture, history and theatrical costume design.

Jones was awarded a Creative Arts Fellowship grant of $4,000 from the David C. Fredrick Honors College during her sophomore year. This grant went to help her both research and create this dress and it allowed her to have a one-of-a-kind learning experience.

"I've just been really interested in historical fashion," said Jones. "And because there was this much money available, I knew I had to do the French Court. A, I love the period and B, it's really expensive. Versailles was kind of notorious for the excess. So, I thought this was a really great opportunity to make this kind of dress."

Jones made the dress last summer and hundreds of hours were spent researching designs from the time and picking fabrics and patterns. And she spent about 300 hours alone stitching this robe à la Française together.

"I learned a lot about corset making and making hoop skirts," said Jones. "Which I think will apply really well to a lot of my sewing and costume-making in the future. I also learned a lot about presenting my work and doing research. Because I have never really had to talk about it or write about it before. I would just do it and it would exist. So, it is just cool to learn all these skills that I think are going to be applicable in the future."

Jones hopes to go to grad school for costume design and work professionally one day, making more garments and gowns just like this.

But if you want to experience the majesty of this Marie Antoinette-inspired dress in person, you can visit the third floor of the Hillman Library. You can not only see the dress, but an interactive exhibit about the dress on the library's Digital Interactive Wall, which is part of the Library System's Archives & Special Collections Gallery.