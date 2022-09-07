Pitt police looking for sex assault suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - University of Pittsburgh police are looking for a suspect in a reported sexual assault.

Police with the university said officers responded to University Place on Tuesday night for a report of sexual assault that happened a day earlier between around 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. after the victim and suspect interacted on social media.

Police described the suspect as a Black male between 18 to 25 years old, about 5-foot-10 with a thin build. Investigators said he was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes that were possibly tan and a black Nike backpack with a Pitt logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt police at 412-624-2121.

Police said students should report suspicious people and crimes promptly, pay attention to their surroundings, walk with friends at night, use the shuttle service when possible and be careful on social media.