University of Pittsburgh police investigating reported sexual assault at off-campus apartment

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitt and Pittsburgh police are investigating a reported off-campus sexual assault.

The victim reported meeting a man, identifying himself as "Damien," at a local establishment on Friday night, University of Pittsburgh police said.

The two went to The Bridge on Forbes apartments complex, where the alleged assault happened, police said.

Authorities said a description of the suspect is limited right now. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pitt police at 412-624-212 or Pittsburgh police at 412-422-6520.

In addition, support is available on Pitt's campus. The University Counseling Center can be reached at 412-648-7930. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

First published on February 27, 2023 / 10:38 AM

