University of Pittsburgh Police investigating overnight carjacking
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after an overnight armed carjacking.
According to police, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, two men pulled a gun on a driver along Elwood Street, demanding money and keys to the vehicle.
They were able to get away with the vehicle.
The two men were described as 5'8"-5'9" in height, wearing long black sleeve shirts, blue jeans, and black full-face masks.
Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.