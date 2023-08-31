Watch CBS News
University of Pittsburgh Police investigating overnight carjacking

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after an overnight armed carjacking. 

According to police, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, two men pulled a gun on a driver along Elwood Street, demanding money and keys to the vehicle. 

They were able to get away with the vehicle. 

The two men were described as 5'8"-5'9" in height, wearing long black sleeve shirts, blue jeans, and black full-face masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.

August 31, 2023

