University of Pittsburgh Police investigating overnight carjacking

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after an overnight armed carjacking.

According to police, just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, two men pulled a gun on a driver along Elwood Street, demanding money and keys to the vehicle.

They were able to get away with the vehicle.

The two men were described as 5'8"-5'9" in height, wearing long black sleeve shirts, blue jeans, and black full-face masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.

