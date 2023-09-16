University of Pittsburgh Police and Pittsburgh Police investigating robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police are investigating a robbery and aggravated assault that took place near Pitt's campus early on Saturday morning.

According to Pitt Police, just after 2 a.m., a victim was punched in the head and then held at gunpoint in the 100 block of Oakland Avenue and had their cowboy hat taken.

A witness described the suspect to police as a white man, 5'8" with a faded haircut, and a mustache, wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt, and a handgun in their waistband.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pitt Police at 412-624-2121 and reference report 23-02694.

