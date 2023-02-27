Watch CBS News
Pitt Panthers ranked in AP's Top 25 poll for first time since 2016

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) -- The Pitt Panthers are ranked in the AP's Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the first time since 2016.

The Panthers beat Georgia Tech and Syracuse last week, putting them in the rankings. 

This week's poll, released Monday, puts Pitt in the No. 25 spot.

Pitt won its 14th home game, its most since the 2015-16 season, on Saturday night. After taking a 37-33 lead over Syracuse at intermission, the Panthers scored 62 second-half points and knocked down 11 3-pointers in the final 20 minutes.  

