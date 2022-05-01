University of Pittsburgh hosts 2022 commencement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Get ready job market - here they come!

The University of Pittsburgh Class of 2022 are now college graduates.

2,200 graduates walked across the stage at the Peterson Event Center to get their diplomas on Sunday before a crowd of about 10,000.

Former Buffalo Bills running back and Pitt alum Louis Riddick was the keynote speaker.

On Saturday, Pitt hosted a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

The class of 2020 was deprived of a ceremony because of the pandemic and 280 graduates made the walk across the stage.