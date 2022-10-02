University of Pittsburgh hosting multiple flu shot clinics as a possible severe season looms

Pitt hosting several flu shot clinics over the next few weeks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With flu season just around the corner, the University of Pittsburgh is hosting several flu shot clinics this week.

The first is coming up on Tuesday inside the William Pitt Union Ballroom lower lounge from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcomed.

There will also be two clinics this week on Wednesday and Friday.

The full list of clinics is below - all of them do not require appointments but are asking those who plan to attend to fill out this immunization intake form which can be found at this link.

Tuesday, October 4: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. - William Pitt Union, lower lounge

Wednesday, October 5: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Brideside Point 2, Room 503

Friday, October 7: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Biomedical Science Tower, South Lobby

Thursday, October 13: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Research Pavilion, First Floor, Nimick Conference Room

Tuesday, October 18: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - The Assembly, 5051 Centre Avenue, Conference Room 2001

Wednesday, October 26: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Biomedical Science Tower, South Lobby

Meanwhile, prediction models are showing the virus may be more severe this winter.

According to doctors, there are a couple of reasons to expect more flu cases this year.

One of those is masking.

Over the past few years, people were wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but it also reduced the spread of the flu.

Another reason is waning immunity.

With the flu being mild the past couple of years, we weren't as exposed as much so immunity may have dropped.

So, doctors are urging the public to get a flu shot, especially those who could be considered high risk.