Pitt study could open opportunity for earlier Alzheimer's detection

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A study by the University of Pittsburgh claims to have found an earlier detection for people who may have Alzheimer's, and it used a test many of us routinely take.

Blood tests were used to see if someone could develop the disease or not. Doctors said this could revolutionize how we see if someone has this disease.

The study tested 1,000 people who were cognitively unimpaired. Researchers said this could open up a new opportunity to let people get earlier diagnoses of the disease. It impacts more than 6 million people in this country across all age groups.

"It takes a long time from the first symptom to diagnosis. This test can certainly speed up this and make this diagnosis much faster," said Dr. Tharick Pascoal, UPMC associate professor of neurology and psychology.

This is still so new and more research needs to be done. The Alzheimer's Association and other medical experts say these findings need to be replicated and confirmed. They are excited at the possibilities but add we need to learn more. If this pans out it helps identify people most likely to progress to dementia and help identify possible treatments.

"We want to intervene early before people start to have the brain damage that causes you to have Alzheimer's Disease," AHN's Director of Behavioral Neurology Dr. Carol Schramke said.

For primary care physicians, this news is good to hear because it could make diagnoses more accessible to others. Right now, they must send patients to specialists and not everyone has the resources for that.

"We don't really have a slam dunk way to help people early on in the process," said Dr. Natalie Gentile with Direct Primary Care Physicians of Pittsburgh.

Researchers said they are planning to do more studies on this test. This July, they plan to work with more patients and see if this study can be replicated.

"And then we can put services into place or start treatment earlier, that's where as a PCP, I would be excited to help my patients," Dr. Gentile said.

There's no word yet on when we could see the blood tests being used more widely to see if someone has the disease.