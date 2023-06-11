Watch CBS News
Unity Presbyterian Church hosts blessing of animals event

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) - Unity Presbyterian Church in Green Tree held its blessing of animals event on Saturday. 

Those who attended received a free pet picture and certificate of blessing at the event. 

There were also puppy pools, pet portraits, a pet basket giveaway, refreshments, and adoptable animals from several of Pittsburgh's animal rescue organizations.

