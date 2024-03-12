United Way hosts annual shopping spree in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, PA (KDKA) - On Tuesday morning, dozens showed up to cheer Lori Gigliotti as she raced through the Charley Family Shop n' Save in Greensburg.

Gigliotti was the winner of the United Way's donor prize program, a program in both Westmoreland and Fayette counties that recognizes generous donors who contribute to the United Way's Annual Campaign.

Her prize for donating to the United Way, Gigliotti was chosen for a three-minute shopping spree with all of the food she collected going to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

Gigliotti spoke to KDKA-TV and was so excited to give back in this fun way.

"I think it is amazing," said Gigliotti. "I mean I have been donating to the United Way through my company, First Commonwealth Bank, for years now and they are a big supporter. And I just think it is great to be able to give back and everybody should really give back time or money when they can."

Every year, this shopping spree yields between $600 to $1,000 in goods for the food bank. This year, Gigliotti was able to grab $947 worth, a lot of which were nonperishable items like Hamburger Helper and Peanut Butter.

Jennifer Miller, the CEO of the Westmoreland County Food Bank, said that her organization and the United Way have a great working relationship and she says that through their combined partnership, they can help thousands of people each year.

"Our partnership with the United Way is priceless," said Miller. "They do so much for the community, they do so much for the food bank. They help us establish our expansion and outreach program, plus generate even more income from donors across the county. And the shopping spree is just the icing on the cake, because it is just one more thing they are able to do for the community through the food bank."

If you want to give back and donate to the United Way's annual campaign, you can. Just check out their website for more information. Who knows, next year, you may find yourself going on a shopping spree for a good cause.