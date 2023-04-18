United Way of Southwestern Pa. hosts annual Big Book Drop at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania hosted its fourth annual Big Book Drop event at Acrisure Stadium Tuesday morning.

Organizers and volunteers are rooting for children to read.

About 150 volunteers from several organizations, including Covestro, KPMG and the University of Pittsburgh, sorted and packed about 32,000 books.

They shine a light on different topics such as diversity, inclusion, STEM and emotional and social learning for kids ages 4 to 8.

Not only does the event promote reading, but it also provides low-income households with books and helps increase literacy across the area.

"We all know that reading on grade level helps increase your chances of graduating on time. We also know there are a lot of children in our area that don't have home libraries," said Wendy Koch, the United Way of Southwestern Pa. Volunteer Engagement Director. "We always get tons of photos of smiling children with their new books once they're distributed directly to the kids."

Organizers hope these books help children build success in school and life. They also have information on how to register for kindergarten.

Volunteers will finish packing on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, about 100 agency partners from five counties will pick up these books to give to children.