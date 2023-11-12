Watch CBS News
Air Travel

United expecting busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

United expecting busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record
United expecting busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record 00:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.

United is the first of the major U.S. Airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season. The airline says it will carry more passengers this Thanksgiving holiday than ever before.

United's forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes, and it predicts the travel period to be longer than ever this year, too, spread over 11 days.

United expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest. 

First published on November 12, 2023 / 5:01 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.