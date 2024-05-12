Watch CBS News
One dead, two injured in shooting at bar in Uniontown

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead and two others have been shot following a shooting at a bar in Uniontown.

Police say they were called to Something Different along Austin Street around 9:40 p.m. Sunday after shots were fired inside the bar.

One person has died and two others were taken to the hospital, one of whom was the apparent suspect in the shooting.

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.

Uniontown Police are expected to release more information about the shooting on Monday morning. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more on this developing story. 

First published on May 12, 2024 / 11:09 PM EDT

