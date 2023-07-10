Watch CBS News
Local News

Uniontown market catches fire

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Uniontown market catches fire
Uniontown market catches fire 00:35

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular market in Fayette County caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the World Importing Market on Beeson Avenue in Uniontown after flames broke out on the first floor.

The fire chief says it spread to the second floor before firefighters could extinguish the flames, causing smoke and heat damage inside.

The business is known for its international gourmet foods and just reopened under new ownership in December. Officials tell KDKA that some employees were inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported.

A state police fire marshal is now investigating. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 8:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.