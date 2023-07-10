Uniontown market catches fire

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A popular market in Fayette County caught on fire Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the World Importing Market on Beeson Avenue in Uniontown after flames broke out on the first floor.

The fire chief says it spread to the second floor before firefighters could extinguish the flames, causing smoke and heat damage inside.

The business is known for its international gourmet foods and just reopened under new ownership in December. Officials tell KDKA that some employees were inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported.

A state police fire marshal is now investigating.