Former Uniontown man accused of making live videos of himself sexually abusing child gets over 17 years in prison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former Uniontown man has been sentenced to 17 1/2 years in prison for making live videos of himself sexually abusing a child, prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

A judge sentenced 39-year-old Zachary Bosh to prison and lifetime supervised release after he pleaded guilty last July to the production of visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the Department of Justice, Bosh started a private chat with an undercover agent in 2019 and sent multiple images, including one where the child was being sexually abused, and said they were "live."

Prosecutors said investigators were able to identify where the abuse happened and searched the home on the same day, finding bedsheets that matched the sheets in the video.

The judge said Bosh's sentence was sufficient and given his statements to the undercover officer, the lifetime supervision would stop him from committing similar crimes.

"This defendant will spend the next 17.5 years in prison for preying upon, exploiting and abusing a young girl who was under the defendant's care for his own sexual gratification," Acting United States Attorney Rivetti said in a press release. "This sentence sends a clear message that predatory crimes, such as child exploitation offenses, will continue to be vigorously prosecuted by this office."