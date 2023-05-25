Uniontown homeowner says Dollar General truck destroyed fence and yard

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A homeowner in Uniontown says a delivery driver destroyed his fence and yard when he tried to drive down a street he should have never been on.

"He was leaving Dollar General to come up this alley, I don't think he knew what he was doing," said homeowner Louis Mauser, who lives at the corner of Everhart and Fourth Street in Uniontown.

Mauser said the full-sized semi trying to make the turn had other options.

"He could have turned up any one of them streets down there but he didn't do it," Mauser said.

"The street's only 30 feet wide," said neighbor Nick Meyokovich.

Meyokovich says the driver knew what he'd done.

"He just came back, assessed the damage and left. He didn't knock on any neighbors' door," Meyokovich said.

Mauser and Meyokovich say they've reached out to Dollar General multiple times for some help. Dollar General's response?

"Nothing. Absolutely, nothing," Meyokovich said.

The incident didn't just destroy this part of the fence.

"He drove up onto this yard right here and then up onto the sidewalk, and then I guess he cracked his cement sidewalk," Meyokovich said.

And at $5,000, it's not going to be a cheap fix.

"I think they're thinking if you let them complain enough they're going to go away," said Meyokovich.

But Louis Mauser says that's not going to happen.

"I want it fixed all together the way it's supposed to be," Mauser said.

KDKA-TV called Dollar General's corporate office but didn't hear back by airtime.