Uniontown High School informs families of potential bedbug issue

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - There is a bedbug problem at Uniontown High School.

According to the district, they are hiring a company that will treat the building as well as monitor all areas.

In a letter sent to parents and families, the district said "Even though it is unlikely for bedbugs to infest a school, the district is conducting an integrated pest management program."

They also informed families that they are working with community agencies to identify the source of the bedbugs and help "eradicate the pest problems that are occurring within those homes."

According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, bedbugs are not known to spread disease but can be an annoyance because they cause itching and loss of sleep.

While they may not spread disease, excessive itching and scratching can increase the chances of a secondary skin infection.

Bites from bedbugs are not considered to be dangerous, but an allergic reaction to several bites could require medical attention.

At this time, it does not appear that Uniontown High School or any other district schools are canceling classes.

